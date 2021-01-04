Moody’s Jered Baruch receives $1,000 scholarship

Jered Baruch (left), a 2019 honors graduate of Moody High School, is presented with a $1,000 matching scholarship check by Mike Floyd (right) from the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the state of Alabama and Shades Valley Lodge #829 of the Free and Accepted Masons of Homewood. Baruch is a freshman at the University of Alabama studying computer science. Floyd submitted Baruch's application for the matching scholarship. Under the matching scholarship program, the Grand Lodge will match funds from a local lodge, such as Shades Valley, up to $500, for a maximum scholarship of $1,000 per year.