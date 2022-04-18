Moody’s Destany Chattman signs basketball scholarship with Wallace State

Moody’s Destany Chattman signed an athletic scholarship to continue her basketball career with Wallace State Community College in Selma. Destany was a four-year starter as point guard for the Lady Devils basketball team, and she helped lead her team to the Class 5A Area 11 Championship as a senior.
"Our program is inexpressibly proud of Destany," coach Rebecca Davis said. "She has worked and played with humility and class. Destany has helped change the culture of our program. She has represented me, her teammates and our school flawlessly. Her teammates and I are so excited to cheer her on during this next phase in her career as a Patriot."
Chattman began playing for Moody’s varsity team near the end of her eighth-grade year and officially moved up as just a freshman. She has also previously played softball and is part of Moody’s newly founded flag football program. However, she has loved playing basketball for Moody since the fifth grade.
Chattman said her favorite part of the sport is the environment and energy that comes with it. While continuing her career, she said she looks forward to being around new people.
“Being in a new place, new coaches, getting to know different people and just playing at a higher level,” Chattman said.
While at Wallace State, the senior said her plans include majoring in art design and hopefully pursuing a career within that field.