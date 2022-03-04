Moody’s Barfield, Ashville’s Carden named regional AHSAA Scholar-Athletes

Maddie Barfield of Moody and Jonah Carden of Ashville were selected as regional winners of the AHSAA Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete scholarship worth $3,000 each. The students selected for this honor have displayed excellence in both athletics and in the classroom.
Barfield is a senior at Moody High School with a 4.3 grade point average who was selected as the Class 5A, Region 6 winner for the Bryant-Jordan scholarship.
Barfield has played varsity softball for six years, varsity basketball for four and most recently joined Moody’s flag football as it has become an official AHSAA sport.
“Softball is probably my favorite because I have been playing since I was 6, and I love the game,” Barfield said.
She added that she plans to attend the University of Alabama to study nursing and eventually become a nurse practitioner.
“I am super honored and grateful to be recognized at a state-level along with multiple other intelligent athletes,” Barfield said. “I am also so thankful for my community, coaches and family for their support throughout my academics and athletics.”
Carden is a senior at Ashville high School with a 4.4 GPA and was selected as the Class 4A, Region 5 scholarship recipient. While excelling in the classroom, Carden is also a three-sport athlete participating in Ashville’s varsity basketball, soccer and track teams.
Carden noted that the scholarship is special to him because he’s the second member of his family to receive it.
“I know it's a pretty prestigious thing. My dad was a regional winner when he was in high school, so it's kind of cool that I won it too. And I’m kind of just glad that I won it because I feel like I represent Ashville academics all around and I’m proud to represent Ashville.”
He said his college plans include attending the University of Alabama and is considering double majoring in economics and/or finance.