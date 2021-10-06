Moody’s $125 million industrial park set to break ground this month

MOODY — A $125 million industrial park is set to break ground in Moody later this month. Capstone Real Estate Investments and Graham & Company will develop the project in partnership with the city of Moody.
While an formal name has not been decided, the project is being referred to as the Kelly Creek Commerce Park, referring to the road the park will sit on near exit 147 off Interstate 20.
According to Graham & Company, the facility will sit on 167 acres of land adjacent to the Red Diamond building. The developers hope to employ an estimated 800 people once the project is complete.
Companies who want to utilize the facility will be limited to light manufacturing and distribution options as per Moody’s zoning ordinance.
According to Don Smith, executive director of St. Clair’s Economic Develop Council, the city of Moody has been seeking to build this type of development for a while and is excited that the project is finally in the works.
“This has been 15 years in the making and finally this property became available that’s really the last, best location for the city of Moody to be able to create good paying jobs in their community,” Smith said, later adding that with Moody’s evergrowing housing developments, this project was the next best step for Moody and the county.
“We just felt like, there’s enough of those (housing developments) in Moody and really what Moody needed is some places that people can work locally, full-time with great benefits.”
After commissioning a traffic study, the city of Moody will play its part in the project by helping prepare the entryway into the facility from Kelly Creek Road.
“We will be constructing a very attractive entry with proper turn lanes by widening Kelly Creek along our frontage. The County will be upgrading Kelly Creek Road back toward I-20,” Mike Graham, president of Graham & Company, said in a recent news release.
Moody Mayor Joe Lee said in the same release that he is confident in the developers over the new project.
“Graham & Company developed several of the industrial properties on the south side of I-20 in what we call Moody Commerce Park,” the mayor said.
“This new park will be first class with excellent controls that will ensure a quality environment for new corporate partners as well as enhancing the community by providing job opportunities.”