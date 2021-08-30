Moody remains undefeated following 34-14 win over John Carroll Catholic

The Moody Blue Devils remain undefeated after their second win of the season. The team defeated John Carroll Catholic 34-14 on Friday.
With a 1-yard touchdown by Nick Burrell in the second quarter, both teams went into halftime 7-7. However, Moody picked up the pace in the second half.
While John Carroll scored the first touchdown of the third quarter, it was its last of the half.
Moody responded with two more touchdowns, including a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback A.J. Wallace to wide receiver Blayne Burke. Wallace followed with a 37-yard touchdown to receiver Kolby Seymour to put the score 20-14.
The Blue Devils' defense continued to keep the Cavaliers at bay in the fourth quarter while Burke scored another touchdown from the 23-yard line.
The play of the game came from a 77-yard touchdown by junior wide receiver Davion Dozier, who sealed the win for the Blue Devils.
Wallace completed 16 of 22 passes. Meanwhile, Burrell led with 20 rushes totaling 84 yards.
Dozier also led his team in receiving yards totaling 134 yards on seven catches. Seymour totaled 58 yards and four catches, while Burke put up six catches and 44 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, Chase Jackson and Matthew McDonald made nine tackles a piece.
Moody will host its first home game of the season against Hayden High School this Friday at 7 p.m.