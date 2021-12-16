Moody recognizes 2021 Christmas Parade winners

MOODY — The Moody City Council recognized the winners for the 2021 Disney-themed Christmas Parade during its Dec. 13 meeting. Director of the parade and Mayor’s Assistant Melissa Fraser said she saw some of the best floats the city ever had.
With multiple parade entries, Burleson Towing won both first and second place in the business category. The company, who also had multiple entries the previous year, won first and second place for the 2020 parade along with first place in both 2019 and 2018.
For the organization category Roger Wright and his family won first place for their “Toy Story” float. Wright also won first place in 2020.
Second place went to the First Baptist Church of Moody for its “UP!” float.
The city also started a new tradition last year awarding a Mayor’s Choice Trophy, in which GRIT Barbell was awarded for their float featuring the seven dwarfs from “Snow White.”
In other matters, the council:
— Approved an annual pump test for the fire department at a cost of $510;
— Approved the purchase of emergency medical medication for the fire department at a cost of $665.60;
— Approved the purchase of firefighting nozzles from The Fire Store at $3,100;
— Approved the purchase of an EZ IO gun with needle from Tactical Medical for the fire department at a cost of $800;
— Approved repairing two treadmills at the civic center at $656.54;
— Approved repairing a police car at Express Oil at $1,534.33;
— Approved an annual inspection of all police speed radars at a cost of $540;
— Amended the 2021-22 budget for new police building preliminary engineering and services;
— And, approved repairing two city hall front porch roofs at a cost of $10,500.