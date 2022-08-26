Moody quarterback Cole McCarty bounces back from interception to lead Blue Devils to dominant victory over Sylacauga

MOODY — Moody coach Jake Ganus wasn’t satisfied with a four-point lead going into halftime.
The Blue Devils only had about 10 seconds left in the half from their own 30-yard line, but to Ganus, that was more than enough time to score.
So, Moody quarterback Cole McCarty hit receiver Davion Dozier in stride about 35 yards downfield, and the Arkansas commitment did the rest as he raced into the end zone to complete the 70-yard play in Moody’s 58-21 win over Sylacauga.
“I called that one,” Ganus said. “I said let’s take a shot. We got Cole McCarty, Davion Dozier. Let’s take a shot and double coverage, (he still) made a play and went and scored, which is pretty cool.”
McCarty finished the evening completing 11 of 18 passes for 248 yards, four touchdowns and one interception for Moody (2-0). He also rushed for a 1-yard score early in the third quarter.
What’s even more remarkable is that the quarterback did his best work after he threw what is easily his worst pass of the season.
In the middle of the second quarter, McCarty thought his receiver was going to hang back, but the play was actually a stop-and-go. Sylacauga defender Quindavius Swain made him pay for it when he took the interception 22 yards for a defensive touchdown which tied the game up 14-14 with 6:44 left in the first half.
“It’s tough when you’re a quarterback, and you throw a pick-six, and it’s a tight game,” Ganus said. “For him to respond, he was frustrated when he came off the field. We looked him in the eye, we said, ‘Hey, we got to have you, we need it.’ Joker responded, found ways to make plays for us, and really I think he grew up tonight, which is going to help us down the road.”
McCarty’s very next throw was a deep pass downfield to Dozier, who turned his hips completely back to the opposite end zone when he high-pointed the ball. Dozier then landed, spun around, stiff-armed a defender and raced into the end zone for a 54-yard touchdown reception.
McCarty’s second throw after the pick was the bomb to Dozier before the end of the first half. Dozier finished the evening early with four receptions for a game-high 177 yards and three touchdowns.
What to know
—Moody running back Blaine Burke had a 48-yard touchdown run and a nine-yard reception called back, but he still finished with 12 carries for 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He found the end zone on a pair of 2-point conversions and caught two passes for 29 yards.
—Moody’s defense held Sylacauga to 127 yards on approximately 56 plays. The Blue Devils own offense finished the game with 454 yards on only 44 plays.
—Moody’s final touchdowns in the game came on big plays. First receiver Kolby Seymour hauled in a 23-yard reception and then Abram Jackson carried the ball 63 yards to complete the longest rush of the game.
—Sylacauga kicker Javon Doster converted his lone field goal attempt from 31 yards out to cut Moody’s lead down to four points with 18 seconds left in the first half. He finished the evening perfect on his three extra-point attempts, tying him in total points (six) with Moody kicker Junior Moreno who successfully kicked all six extra points.
—Both of Sylacauga’s offensive scores came on the ground, with both Conner Twymon and Antoinne Borden Jr. scoring from two yards out.
Who said
—McCarty on not getting frustrated after the pick: “It has gotten better. I try to shorten it every single time I get mad, so I am trying to shorten it, so I get my anger out, don’t let emotions come in the next drive. Come back normal.”
—Ganus on Burke: “We really hadn’t let No. 5 loose yet. Teams keep giving us opportunities to throw it to No. 4 and do some things downfield, but eventually, someone is going to have to say we are going to have to double, triple whatever No. 4, and Blaine Burke is going to have his time to shine. But regardless, whenever he has the ball he has a threat to score.”
—Ganus on facing Alexandria next week: “It is another game. We can’t do that. That is what they’ve done here for a long time and made it bigger than it was. It is the next game, and our kids got to believe that. Yeah, Alexandria is a great team, has been forever. I don’t think they’ve ever been bad. … but our kids can’t build it up to be something it isn’t. It is a football game.”
—Sylacauga coach Rob Carter on the 0-2 start: “We played a 6A and probably one of the better teams in the state in 5A, and that was my plan. Our kids are seeing extremely quality athletes in front of them, and when you get into your region play it is going to balance out and seem a little slower the game will to them.”
Next up
— Moody hosts Alexandria on Friday at 7 p.m.Sylacauga (0-2) travels to Elmore County on Thursday at 7 p.m.