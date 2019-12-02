MOODY — At its most recent meeting, the City Council purchased personal protective equipment for one of its firefighter.
The gear for firefighter Joey Winfrey will cost the city $3,000 and will take six-eight weeks to make. The city will not be billed until January.
The council also approved a gas oven for the fire department from Home Depot at a cost of $600.
The council also approved travel expenses for Fire Chief Larry Horton to attend the Fire Chiefs Executive Development Conference in Tuscaloosa on Feb. 3-6. Expenses are not to exceed $600.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved donating $500 to the St. Clair County ARC. This was a budgeted item.
• Approved the purchase and installation of new shocks from Vulcan at a cost of $727 for a Ford F150 pickup. This was a budgeted item for the police department.
• Approved the purchase of new tires from Vulcan at a cost of $686 for a police department Chevrolet Tahoe.