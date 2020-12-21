Moody presents awards for 2020 Christmas parade (with photos)

MOODY -- The Moody City Council during its regular meeting Dec. 14 recognized the award winners for the municipality’s 2020 Christmas parade.
Daniel and Kayla Burleson of Burleson Towing and Recovery had four vehicles in the parade and took home both first- and second-place. They won first place for the third straight year.
“[Burleson] really went above and beyond this year,” Moody Christmas Parade Committee board member Melissa Frazier said.
Moody also gave out organization awards. Roger Wright was awarded first place, and Happy Home Baptist Church was awarded second place
According to Frazier, the organization award is usually given to schools or churches that participate in the parade, however Happy Home Baptist Church was the only float that technically fit into the category.
Spud Newton was presented with the mayor’s trophy.
“We’re very thankful for everybody putting such effort into [the parade], not knowing if we were going to be able to do it or not,” Frazier said.
Due to weather issues, the city considered canceling the parade the day of. Despite this, Frazier and Mayor Joe Lee agreed the parade had a good turnout.
“I want to thank everyone who participated in the parade, it was very successful,” Lee said.
In other matters, the council:
Approved a request from the Public Works Department to pay Stone & Sons electrical contractor for storm damage repairs to traffic lights at Highway 411 and Village Drive at a cost of $893.48;
Approved a request from the Moody Fire Department to perform an annual engine pump test at a cost of $800;
Approved the purchase of a pulse oximeter for the Lifepak 15 defibrillator for the Fire Department from Stryker Medical Technology Co. at a cost of $600;
Approved the purchase of EZ-IO needles for a intraosseous gun for the Police Department from Combat Medical at a cost of $1,700;
Approved the purchase of winter jackets from Traffic Safety Warehouse for school resource officers at a cost of $380;
Approved a request from police Chief Thomas Hunt to transfer SRO Jim Headley to an animal control/patrol officer/code enforcement position; and
Adopted an ordinance granting a 10-year franchise agreement to Hargray of Alabama Inc. to construct, operate and maintain a cable system in the city.