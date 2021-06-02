Moody Police department remembers Lt. Williams on the anniversary of his passing

MOODY — The Moody Police Department took time to honor fallen officer Lieutenant Stephen Williams on the anniversary of his death.
On June 2, 2020, Williams fell in the line of duty while responding to a 911 call. Today, the MPD placed a memorial wreath at Williams’ headstone to honor the fallen officer.
“We miss our friend, mentor and colleague,” said a post from MPD’s Facebook page. “Today marks one year since he paid the ultimate sacrifice. Please keep our police department and this community in your prayers this week.”
Moody police also asked those on social media to change their profile pictures to the seal memorializing Williams and Keith Turner, who also fell in the line of duty on June 27, 1998.
The police department will host their second annual Fallen Officers Motorcycle Ride on Sunday. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Moody Police Department Memorial Fund. Donations will also be accepted.