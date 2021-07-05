Moody police arrest two in relation to firework stand robbery

MOODY — At approximately midnight on Sunday, officers with the Moody Police Department were called to a firework stand across from Village Parkway and Moody Parkway for an alleged robbery.
Once officers arrived, they apprehended one suspect and a short time later apprehended the second suspect with help from the Leeds Police Department, St Clair County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama State Corrections K-9 Tracking Unit.
The suspects were later identified as Brian Horsley and Randall Mccolms. Horsley was charged with robbery in the second degree while McCombs was charged with strong arm robbery.
As of Monday, both suspects are in custody with a $60,000 bond.