Moody moves forward with possible construction of two storm shelters

MOODY -- The city is moving forward with the construction of possibly two new storm shelters after the council approved to solicit bids for the purchase and installation of the tornado-proof structures.
The approval took place at the council meeting held May 19.
“We may do one now, and the other later, but we really want to construct them at the same time,” said City Clerk Tracy Patterson.
He said the costs will determine whether the city moves forward with the construction of one or two storm shelters.
Patterson said each prefabricated storm shelter will hold 80-100 people.
He said the placement or location of each storm shelter is in the Whites Chapel area, while the other shelter is being constructed near the city park.
In other matters, the council also:
- Approved a new window panel for a Bobcat in the public works department at a cost of $548.
- Approved to spend $2,000 to replace the carpet in the police department with tile flooring.
- Accepted the resignation of Sandra Nicholson from the Moody Planning Commission.
- Approved to install a new drainage pipe along O’Barr Road at a cost not to exceed $22,925.
- Approved to enter into an agreement with the St. Clair County Commission in removing rumble strips and installing solar caution lights near the intersection of St. Clair County Road 10 and Markeeta Spur Road, and at St. Clair County Road 10 and Annie Lee Road. The cost is not to exceed $3,900 for the city. The city and county will share in future maintenance costs of the equipment.
- Approved an ordinance to regulate and control the use of public collection or donation sites for businesses.