Moody Middle School holds groundbreaking ceremony for new playground

Moody Middle School held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday in honor of the new playground to be built as a result of the recent ad valorem tax increase.
Before this playground, Moody Middle School did not have a playground for its students.
The new tax will also provide a new high school and performing arts center for its students amongst other projects.
Members from around the community, including the Moody City Council, Board of Education, and administration from other Moody schools, gathered together for the event.
Mayor Joe Lee took a moment to commend those who helped make the playground possible.
“It’s not often that a mayor steps out and makes such a big decision to support a tax for growth, but I made that commitment early on because of the need for education in our city and the future of our city,” the mayor said.
“What this does is not only promotes education, but it promotes growth for our city as well. That’s one of the first things that people do when they come to locate into a city. Education and the school system is the biggest part of why they want to locate here.”
He added, “This (tax) only passed by seven votes I think, so getting folks out to the polls made a big difference in the future of our city.”
Moody High School Principal Chris Walters who was on the committee for the playground project talked to the students about the positives that they will see in the future.
“The coolest thing about you guys (the students) is y’all get the opportunity to not only see a new playground, but you’re going to get the opportunity to walk into a brand new high school in a few years. And that is a really exciting opportunity for you guys, for our community, our parents and the academics, the athletics we are going to continue to build,” Walters said.
“The expectation is that you’re going to become one of the best student bodies in Moody High School and in our state. We’re going to continue to go out in the world and do great things.”
Superintendent Mike Howard, who helped lead the idea for these projects, emphasized that there were many people involved in making these projects happen as a result of the new tax.
“We have an exciting opportunity here in Moody and that is to grow exponentially and to add more for you (the students) as you move higher up in the school level,” he said, “This was a very difficult campaign, but it was one we were able to have success in doing.”
Lastly, Moody Middle Principal Brett Causey took time to express to the students that those who voted for the new tax believed in their future and to not take it for granted.
“It makes me very proud to be part of a school that would care this much, a system that would care this much or a community that would say we're going to step up and say we’re going to do what nobody else is going to do and invest in our students. That’s a big deal,” Causey said.
“Everything is going to be great, but that’s the community saying, ‘Here, do the best you can. We want to invest in your future so you can be the best that you can be.’ So, I’m proud to be a part of that and I hope you are too.”