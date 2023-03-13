Moody mayor, council appoints new police chief

MOODY -Monday night, the Moody City Council unanimously appointed Capt. Reese Smith after Police Chief Thomas Hunt officially announced his retirement for March 31. Smith will take over the following day, April 1.
“I’m excited about this man,” Hunt told the large gathering at Monday night’s council meeting. “He’s going to do a great job leading these men in the direction they are going now, and I’m excited about this new police department.”
Hunt is going into the private sector after serving 27 years in law enforcement, and 11 years as Moody’s Chief of Police.
“We want to thank Chief Hunt for his service to the City of Moody,” Mayor Joe Lee said to the large crowd who attended the meeting. “We appreciate him and it’s a better place since you’ve been here.”
Following Hunt’s announcement, the council unanimously approved a resolution appointing Reece as the new police chief.
“I just want to say, thank you,” Reece said. “I am excited and honored.”
He said the city has a great police department.
“I think everybody in this room knows that,” Reece said. “I mostly want to thank Chief Hunt. I’m picking up his bag and toting it off.”
Reece said he already has a good working relationship with the mayor and council.
He also thanked his family for all their support.
Reece will fill the unexpired term of Hunt, which ends at the end of the current administration’s term of office in 2025.