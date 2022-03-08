Moody man publishes his life’s writings in new book “The Literary World of a Simple Man”

Terry Dailey of Moody has been writing all of his life. Most recently, however, he has used those writings to create his first published book.
Dailey said he describes the book as being about love, loss, laughter and a bit of grieving.
“I didn’t plan on writing a book,” he said. “I just started gathering all my writings up to put under one cover just to give to my family, and the more I started gathering and putting it together, I started doing a little bit of research and I realized that I could actually put it in book form through Amazon.”
Dailey said once he decided he was going to put his life’s writings in a book, he also wanted to add narratives that not only give backgrounds on his poems, but also tell a variety of short stories that occurred throughout his life.
“The short stories are true stories of things that I have done when I was a lot stupider than I am now,” Dailey said, adding they’re all humorous stories, but he made sure it was something his grandkids could read.
Now 72 and enjoying a life of retirement with his boat “Lady J,” Dailey’s writing venture first started when he was just 12 years old when he simply wrote poems for fun.
He said his first poem came after he made cookies from cookie dough his mom kept in the fridge, however, he didn’t want to clean up the mess, so he left a note for his mom in a version of a poem: “I did the cooking and I did the rest, now if you don’t mind, you can clean up the mess.”
Dailey said he woke up the next morning to a clean kitchen, but his mother insisted that it only works once.
While Dailey has received a positive response from those who have read his latest book, he said he mostly enjoys when others feel they can relate to his writings.
“I am not a writer and I am not a poet, or at least I don’t see myself as that, but I was pleasantly surprised at the reaction that it has gotten,” he said. “It was quite flattering to me.”
The book can be purchased through Amazon and, so far, it has 13 reviews total. Dailey said about more than half of those views are from complete strangers.
Dailey said following the positive experience he has had with his most recent book, he hopes to possibly finish writing a novel that he began 15 years ago.
“It’s a little bit on the enlightening side when somebody reads something that you’ve written down and they react favorably to it. You know your family is going to read and tell you it’s good whether it is or not,” Dailey said.
“It just kind of makes you feel good; it makes you feel like you’ve done something that has made someone else feel good.”
Aside from being a writer and a retired boatman, Dailey also prides himself on being a professional clown.
After finishing clown school, he gets paid to provide entertainment for a variety of events. He said mostly, however, he volunteers his time at the Children’s Hospital.
“Ninety-nine percent of my clowning was at the Children’s Hospital,” he said. “I started doing that because once I retired, I wanted to do something where I felt like I was giving something back and clowning at Children’s Hospital, I really felt like I was really making a difference.”