Moody man dies in car wreck on Interstate 20

A single-vehicle crash at approximately on Monday, Nov. 8, has claimed the life of William S. Ramsey, 53, from Moody. He was fatally injured when the 1990 Chevrolet Corvette he was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment. Ramsey, who was not using his seat belt, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Interstate 20 westbound near the 141 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Leeds. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers have been searching for a white Nissan Frontier, which may have been involved in an incident that contributed to the crash. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.