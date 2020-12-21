Moody Lions Clubs inducts 44th member

MOODY -- District 34-B First Vice District Gov. Brenda Elliott of the Adamsville-Forestdale Lions Club was the guest speaker at the meeting of the Moody Lions Club on Dec. 7, when the club inducted its 44th member.
Alabama Lions Sight Conservation Executive Director Barry Elliott was also in attendance. Elliott shared an update on Alabama Lions Sight, the operation of the Alabama Lions Sight Bus and the future opportunity for more expansive eye screening in Alabama schools.
As sponsor of the new member, Lion Ann Leithauser introduced Carol Varner to the club. VDG Elliott conducted the induction ceremony, sharing some of the history of the Lions Club with the new member.
Varner was presented her Lions Club pin and membership card, along with congratulations from all the members.
Lions Clubs International celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2017. For 103 years, the Lions have served their communities, states, countries and the world.
Today, Lions are 1.4 million strong and serving in more than 200 countries around the world.
Lions are men and women working together to meet humanitarian needs and promote peace and understanding while fulfilling their motto “We Serve.”
Those who are interested in serving others should contact Moody Lion President Steve Sink or Leeds Lions President Richard Palma. Visit lionsclubs.org for more information.