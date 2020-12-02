Moody Lions Club hosts food drive for community

The Moody Lions Club held one of its annual food drives Nov. 21 in advance of Thanksgiving.
Every year, the club holds a food drive for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The Club conducted its normal food drive in November and delivered around 75 pounds of food to Shepherd’s Supply. Afterward, Club members decided they needed to do more to help neighbors in their community and voted to host a community food drive.
All donations also went to Shepherd’s Supply, a Moody-based nonprofit public charity that primarily assists families with food, personal hygiene items, cleaning products and furniture. According to its website, Shepherd's Supply also includes a small ministry with the primary goal being to service the community’s needs with all available resources working towards client independence.
On Monday, Nov. 23, Lion David McGowen and Lion Michelle McGowen met Jennifer Monday, general manager of Shepherd's Supply, to deliver everything donated just in time for Thanksgiving.
The club advertised the community food drive by placing posters in local businesses, posting on social media and by word of mouth. Club members set up their tents, tables and had their signs ready to welcome all who came by to donate.
“[The Moody Lions Club] knew the communities of Moody and Leeds would support this effort, and you did,” fromer District Gov. Jane Barker said.
Barker said Moody Lions Club President Steve Sink, along with all the members, thank everyone who donated. He said the response from the community was tremendous and was deeply appreciated.
The Lions' motto is “We Serve, ” and the members of the Moody Lions Club work faithfully to do just that, Barker said. They believe a statement made by Helen Keller “Alone we can do little, together we can do much."