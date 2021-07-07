Moody Lions Club donates picnic tables to the Arc of St. Clair County

On June 15, five members of the Moody Lions Club visited The Arc of St. Clair County. Established in October 1973, the Arc provides day habilitation, residential habilitation, personal care services, community experience, and positive behavior support services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
During its visit, the Moody Lions Club had the opportunity to meet a group of those individuals. They were shown the three new eight-foot-long picnic tables with attached benches and wheelchair-accessible ends that the Moody Lions donated.
The group expressed its appreciation for the tables with smiles, laughter, and comments like, “no more splinters!”
According to Lions Club Membership Chair Jane Barker, the club’s mission statement points to Lions' dedication to making the world a better place to live, “to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding through Lions club.”
“We make an effort to know the community needs so Lions can try to make life better. — We’re there to help,” Barker said. "We are dedicated to finding people in need, and we meet those needs in an efficient, caring way.
“We believe by working as an organization we can accomplish far more for our communities than would be possible alone.”