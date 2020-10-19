Moody Lions Club donates disinfectant machine to St. Clair County EMA

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- During the County Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 13, Jane Barker and her husband, Vernon Barker, of the Moody Lions Club presented an E-Mist Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer to St. Clair County EMA Assistant Director Patrice Kurzejeski.
According to Jane Barker, the E-Mist sprayers are the most efficient and cost-effective disinfectants on the market. Their effectiveness comes from the electrostatic charge placed on the disinfectants as they leave the spray nozzle. This causes the chemical droplets to stick to the majority of surfaces.
Sanitation machines such as the E-Mist sprayer are typically used to clean indoor gathering areas such as lunchrooms and classrooms.
Barker emphasized that while the Lions Club has always been involved in natural disaster relief all over the world, it felt that COVID-19 posed a new problem the organization had never faced before. However, members still looked for ways to make an impact.
Barker said former district Gov. Bubba Bingham discussed at length with the Autauga County EMA the most effective way the Lions Club could make the most impact on COVID-19 related issues.
Bingham ultimately decided to approve an emergency grant from Lions International to purchase eight E-Mist sprayers that would be donated where needed, such as local EMA offices in St. Clair, Calhoun, Elmore and Chambers counties.
“The Lions Club felt like (the E-mist sprayer) would touch the most people (during the pandemic),” said Barker. “Where there is a need, there is a Lion trying to fulfil their motto: We serve.”
Those who received a sanitation machine were given complete ownership of it to regulate and use where needed.
The Moody Lions Club has also helped COVID-19 relief efforts in other ways, including making and donating masks to first responders and local hospitals where there were shortages.
Overall, the Lions Club International Foundation has approved $5,181,817 worth of COVID-19 related donations internationally, with $856,802.00 of those grants used in the United States.