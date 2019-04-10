The Moody Lady Blue Devils are 16-17 overall and 4-1 in area play, tied with Springville. A coin flip will determine whether the area tournament will be played at Springville or Moody.
Moody recently defeated Oak Grove, Ashville, Pelham and Alexandria before losing to Mortimer Jordan.
Moody 8
Oak Grove 1
The Lady Blue Devils defeated Oak Grove 8-1 as Madison Sanders pitched a two-hitter and was 3-for-3 at the plate with a double. She struck out two and walked two.
Riley Mitchell was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI while Maddie Barfield was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one stolen base. Lilly Crowe was 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Moody 10
Ashville 5
Elizabeth Boso picked up the win as Moody defeated Ashville 10-5. Boso worked four innings and gave up five runs on five hits. She struck out four and walked three.
Barfield was 2-for-2 with one run scored and an RBI while Brianna Downey was 2-for-2 with a run scored, a stolen base and an RBI triple. Mitchell had two hits and one run scored.
Moody 3
Pelham 0
Sanders tossed a complete game four-hitter as the Lady Blue Devils defeated Pelham 3-0. Sanders worked six innings and struck out four.
Crowe, Lindsey Richardson and Carmen Terry drove in runs for Moody.
Moody 2
Alexandria 0
Sanders had her second straight shutout win as Moody defeated Alexandria 2-0. She worked five innings, gave up two hits, struck out six and walked one.
The Lady Blue Devils scored single runs in the third and fourth innings. An RBI single by Sanders in the third inning scored Barfield. In the fourth inning, Boso singled and Allison Roberson became the pinch runner. She stole second and scored on a Richardson single.
Mortimer Jordan 4
Moody 2
Moody scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but that would be all they could muster as Mortimer Jordan defeated them 4-2. The two runs came on an RBI double by Richardson and run-scoring single by Sanders.
Sanders went five innings, giving up four runs on five hits. Only one of the runs was earned. She struck out two.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.