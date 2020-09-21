Moody hopes to apply Rebuild Alabama Act funds toward paving 9 roads

MOODY -- The Moody City Council voted during its regular meeting Monday, Sept. 13, to adopt its Rebuild Alabama Act plan for the coming year.
The Rebuild Alabama Act was put into place by the state Sept. 1, 2019. The program raised the state tax on gasoline and diesel fuel as a way to provide grants for Alabama cities to improve roads and bridges.
The act requires each city to submit an annual plan outlining what it will use its RAA funds for.
Moody Mayor Joe Lee said there are nine different roads the city is hoping to pave with the help of RAA funds: Action Road, O'Barr Road, Carl Jones Drive, High School Road, Village Drive, James Taylor Road, Robbie Drive, Green Valley Drive and Kelly Creek Road.
In other matters, the council:
Adopted a proclamation recognizing 2020 Family Day, Sept. 28, 2020, and Family Week, Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2020;
Approved to surplus a 1997 Ford Ranger from Public Works;
Approved the yearly monitoring of the fire pump alarm system. Cost: $540. Vendor: Automatic Fire Systems;
Approved the purchase of a hose mule (for loading the 5-inch hose). Cost: $9,500. Vendor: Baker Fabrication;
Approved to surplus a 1993 Chevy Blazer from the Fire Department;
Purchased a new computer. Cost $861.57. Vendor: ALW Tech;.
Purchased school supplies for Sgt. Ron Richardson. Cost $364.37. Vendor: Positive Promotions;
Purchased new police uniforms. Cost not to exceed $1,500. Vendor: Galls;
Approved new tires and brakes for three police cars; and
Renewed the yearly website hosting and maintenance for the public library for October 2020 to September 2021 at $1,815.