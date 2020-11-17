Moody High School's Noah Thompson named a most outstanding delegate at conference

Moody High School senior Noah Thompson was selected as one of the most outstanding delegates at the 2020 Alabama Youth in Government Conference earlier this month.
Thompson was selected out of 250 students who attended from other schools in the state.
According to the ALYIG website, the YMCA Youth in Government organization provides youth with the opportunity to learn firsthand about government and civic issues by taking an active role in the democratic process, boosting youth development and contributing to a stronger community.
“This was our first year to participate in ALYIG at Moody, and to have one of our kids selected in our first year is a big deal as we are competing with massive and established programs at Mountain Brook, Vestavia, Spain Park, Montgomery Academy, Montgomery Catholic and Saint James School to name a few,” a representative of MHS said via Facebook. “Congratulations Noah!"
Thompson will go on to represent Alabama at the National Affairs Conference this summer.