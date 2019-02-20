For the first time in the history of Moody High School, a team has won a state championship and can brag about bringing home the very first blue trophy in school history.
The Moody High School wrestling team won the Class 1A-5A state title Saturday dethroning the defending six-time state champs Arab. Moody finished with a team score of 148.5, while Arab totaled 140. Scottsboro finished third.
The Blue Devils had nine wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament that was held in Huntsville, and five of them made it to the finals. Moody had three wrestlers to win individual state championships, while two finished runner-up. One wrestler finished third.
Winning state titles were;
O Corey Land, 106-pound, who also won last year, giving him back-to-back championships;
O River Hughes, 145-pound, and his win sealed the team victory;
O Rashad Clark, 152-pound.
Finishing runner-up were Parker Dodd, 113-pound, and Will Jefcoat, 120-pound. Daniel Vazquez, 160-pound, finished in third place.
Participating in the state tournament but not placing were Triston Manly, 126-pound; Carson Reaves, 132-pound; and heavyweight Quenton Threatt.
Moody head wrestling coach Greg Jefcoat said he was proud of all the guys.
“They bought in to our program, and knew what the ultimate goal was and what we were attempting to accomplish,” Jefcoat said.
Jefcoat also thanked all of his assistant coaches, Matt Lipscomb, Cameron Harris, DannyVazquez Sr., and Clark Reaves.
Moody Athletic Director Adam Wallace said he could not be more proud of Greg Jefcoat, his staff and the Moody wrestlers.
“The way they prepared day in and day out is why they were able to get to this point,” Wallace said. “State championships don’t happen by accident. They are the result of a lot of hard work and preparation. I am also so very proud of our students and community for driving to Huntsville to support these young men. We have preached since coming to Moody about being the Gold Standard. This group of young men and coaches are a great example of what that looks like.”
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.