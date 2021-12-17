Moody High School to hire former SEC player Jake Ganus as new head coach

Moody High School announced through its Facebook page that it will be hiring former SEC football player Jake Ganus as its new head football coach pending approval from the Board of Education.
According to the post, the Chelsea native comes from Thompson High School where he served as the linebackers coach and college recruiting coordinator. At his time there, the team collected three 7A state championships.
Before coaching at Thompson, Ganus played football for the UAB Blazers and later for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2015 after UAB’s program was discontinued in 2014.
“Moody High School and the community of Moody is excited to welcome Jake, his wife (Peyton), son and daughter to the Blue Devil family!” the post said.