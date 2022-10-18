Moody High School student detained after making threats

A Moody High School student was taken into custody Monday after allegedly making threats to other students.
Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said the 16-year-old juvenile student was taken into custody, and transported to the Coosa Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Anniston.
Hunt said the student was scheduled to appear before a St. Clair County Juvenile Court Judge Tuesday morning, and he does not know if the student was released from detention.
“He had a list of kids he wanted to harm,” Hunt said. “We acted fast. The student was taken into custody without incident. ”
St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Justice Burns commended the Moody Police Department and their fast response to the situation.
“We are truly appreciative of our partnership with the Moody Police Department,” Burns said. “We had a serious situation that was addressed immediately at Moody High School where a student made a threat to a few students. “
He said parents of all the students involved were notified of the incident.
“The police department partnered with our school administrators to reach out to all the student’s parents who were involved,” Burns said.