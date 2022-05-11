Moody High School softball team recognized for their win at Monday’s council meeting, receives donation for regional tournament

MOODY — The Moody City Council met at Moody City Hall on Monday night for its regular council meeting, which included the recognition of Moody High School’s softball team among a slew of other agenda items.
Six seniors from the team, including Maddie Barfield, Faith Myers, McKenzie Phillips, Skylar Black, Hollie Graham, and Riley Mitchell, were in attendance with their coach, Becky Seymour, to accept a donation of $500 to attend the regional tournament in Albertville. The squad won the Class 5A, Area 11 championship last week, which allowed Seymour to pick up her 200th win in her eight years of coaching.
The council meeting agenda featured 18 items for the council to consider. Council members voted to table item 18 which highlighted a resolution to accept the public streets in the Avalon Subdivision for upkeep and maintenance.
Residents of Avalon showed up to the council meeting to speak on the matter, asking for more help from the city to aid in the help of potholes among other issues they plan to discuss at the next council meeting.
In the meantime, council members plan to travel to the Avalon subdivision to see how much work needs to be implemented in the subdivision to establish how much of their budget can be stretched for the project.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved spending $2,182 for a finishing mower for the park from vendor Lowery MFG.
—Approved spending $1,569.65 for metal benches for the splash pad from vendor Uline.
—Approved spending $4,500 for the public works bucket truck repair from vendor L and D Diesel.
—Approved spending $387.75 for the purchase of evidence supplies from vendor Sirchie Inc.
—Approved spending $1,200 for Officer Bruce Steward to attend APOSTC refresher at Jacksonville State University.
—Approved spending $633.59 to repair Moody police car #332 oil filter housing replacement from vendor Brasher Auto.
—Approved promoting two officers to night shift sergeants, without a pay increase due to the recent retirements of Moody Captain and Assistant Chief.
—Approved spending $1,200 for the purchase of uniform supplies from vendor PTS Promotions.
—Approved spending $824 for the purchase of medical supplies from vendor Boundtree Medical.
—Approved spending $5,600 for the purchase of eight individual SEEK thermal imaging cameras with two truck-mounted charging banks from vendor MES Fire.
—Approved spending $2,400 for the renovations at the senior center including a mop sink install, newly painted hall walls, new ceiling tiles in both bathrooms and kitchen, and a replacement door from vendor Clapper Restorations.
—Approved advertising and hiring a librarian and library assistant due to retirements.
—Approved the agreement with Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham to conduct an Advanced Planning Program and Logical Engineering study for US HWY 411 Intersection Study from Moody crossroads north to the city line. The total cost of the project is $59,959.12, which includes the local funds in the amount of $11,991.82.