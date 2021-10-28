Moody High Beta Club gives back to its community

MOODY — Members of the Moody High School Beta Club have been busy with their philanthropic efforts around the community.
Most recently, the club made donations to the special education departments at Moody Junior High, Moody Middle and Moody Elementary Schools. The members sold doughnuts to raise funds for each school.
The adaptive physical education program at Moody High School also received a donation in the form of equipment from the Beta Club. The donation will allow the students to expand their physical education curriculum.
During homecoming week, the students at Moody High School competed in a can food drive. The seniors collected the most items, with the juniors placing second in the competition. All donations were presented to the Shepherd Supply Mission for distribution to the community.
The members also were honored to assist the city of Moody with the unveiling of the Fallen Officers Memorials. Members of the club presented the Moody Police Department with a donation to support the Memorial Fund. The students also greeted guests on the day of the ceremony and Club President Maddie Barfield gave a welcome speech.