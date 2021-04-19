You are the owner of this article.
Moody girls soccer claims Class 5A, Region 9 title

Moody soccer

The 2021 Moody girls soccer team claimed the 5A Region 9 championship title last week. They will host the first round of the playoffs against Lincoln next Thursday.

The Moody girls soccer team claimed the Class 5A, Region 9 championship last week after defeating Fultondale 2-1. The Blue Devils also bested Carver-Birmingham and split a matchup against Leeds to lead up the title game.

Natlie Stribling and Olivia Beard both contributed goals for the Blue Devils to secure the win.

Head coach Rebecca Davis said Sophie Crow led defensively.

“She's our total defensive leader,” Davis said. “We all depend on her.”

The Blue Devils finished 5-1 in Region 9. They will host a first-round playoff game against Lincoln on April 22 at 5:30 p.m.

