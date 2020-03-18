Moody girls post 3-game winning streak

The Moody High School Lady Blue Devils put together a three-game winning streak last week, defeating Pell City 9-5, Leeds 14-4 and Springville 5-3, improving their record to 7-2-1.
In the Blue Devils win against the Springville Lady Tigers Saturday, Moody jumped out with a four-run rally in the top of the second inning.
In that inning, Carmen Terry led off the inning with a walk. That was followed by three errors by Springville for the first three runs of the game. Moody’s Maddie Barfield drove in the fourth and final run for the Blue Devils with a groundout to the shortstop.
The Lady Tigers answered the 4-run rally in the top of the second, with three runs in the bottom of the second, trailing Moody 4-3 as both teams headed into the third.
In the bottom of the second, Tori Barnes led of Springville batters with an infield single. Emily Robinson and Kyndell Gipson followed with back-to-back homers to close in on the Blue Devils 4-3.
Moody scored its final run of the game in the top of the fourth after slammed a double to left field to begin the inning. After back-to-back walks by Lindsey Richardson and Lilly Crowe, Terry stepped up to the plate and delivered a run-scoring single for the 5-3 win.
Pitcher Hollie Graham went the distance for Moody. After giving up three runs in the second inning, Graham retired 17 of the next 20 batters she faced as she picked up her fifth win of the season from the mound.
Springville’s Emily Robinson only gave up one earned run, while striking out nine Moody batters.
MOODY 14, LEEDS 4
The Blue Devils scored early and often to dominate Leeds in their 14-4 victory last Thursday at Leeds.
In Thursday’s game, Moody scored four runs in the top of the second inning, two runs in the third and put together a string of six runs in the fourth inning to build a 12-0 lead.
The Lady Green Wave scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, trailing Moody 12-3.
Each team traded runs in the sixth, and Moody plated one run in the seventh for the final 14-4 score.
Moody Head Softball Coach Bubba Wagnon said all nine starters in the Blue Devils lineup recorded at least one hit.
Crowe led the Blue Devils’ batting attack with her 200th career hit during last week’s contest against Leeds. The senior second baseman collected two doubles against the Green Wave girls.
Crowe became only the fourth Blue Devil to ever reach 200 hits.
Alex Harvard, Richardson and Barfield each had two hits during Thursday’s game.
Graham picked up the win from the mound, limiting Leeds to just three earned runs, while striking out four batters and no walks.
MOODY 9, PELL CITY 5
In a road game, the Moody Blue Devils defeated the Pell City Lady Panthers 9-5 last week.
In that game, Pell City jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings, but Moody came back in the top of the third to knot the game 3-3. The three-run rally in the third included a two-run single by freshman shortstop Alex Harvard.
Moody jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the top of the fourth inning.
In that inning, with two outs and nobody on base, Richardson nailed her third homerun of the year, giving Moody the lead that the Blue Devils never relinquished.
The other two runs came on consecutive hits from Crowe, Terry, Brianna Downey, and Harvard’s second hit of the game.
Downey helped widened the lead for the Blue Devils in the top of the sixth inning with a two-run single for an 8-3 advantage.
Pell City scored its last two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to close the scoring gap, 8-5.
Moody scored its final run of the game after the Blue Devils loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning, and Downey connected on her fourth RBI of the night for the final 9-5 score.
Moody’s sophomore Hollie Graham, who came in as the relief, pitched the final five innings for the win. In a solid pitching performance, Graham only gave up two hits and struck out six batters.