Moody girls end week on a high-note with victory over Leeds

MOODY — Moody junior Tori Pyles was only half facing the basket as she started walking back with 3:07 left in the first quarter on Friday night. She knew her 3-pointer was good. The junior didn’t have to see it swish through the net.
“Even if she has three people on her, we are trying to hand her the ball,” Moody coach Rebecca Davis said. “She is clutch for us … and when she is on, she gets in a rhythym, she stays pretty hot.”
Pyles wasn’t just clutch. She made everything look so effortless in Friday’s 58-34 win over Leeds. Perhaps her best shot of the evening was her buzzer-beater to give the Blue Devils a 21-6 lead after the first quarter.
Pyles finished with a game-high 19 points and recorded at least three steals. Moody sophomore Emma Kile joined her in double figures after she scored 6 of her 10 points in the opening quarter.
The win against Leeds was important, not just because it was an area game. It was also a chance for the Blue Devils to prove they could be consistent.
“All season we’ve had the pieces to be pretty competitive,” Davis said. “This is the first week that we’ve put them together. We went 3-0 this week, it’s been a good week for us.”
Moody has now won four consecutive games by an average of 14 points per game since losing to Alexandria by 13 on Dec. 1 in a game that saw the Blue Devils miss 24 free throws.
“I think they understood that they missed an opportunity last week,” Davis said. “Alexandria is a very good team, they are very well coached, but we should have been there. We should have made it much more competitive.”
What to know
— Moody sophomore Tarryn Woodall only scored 4 points, but she more than made her presence felt. She recorded at least five steals and grabbed at least six rebounds.
— Moody seventh-grader Serenity Rutledge finished with six points in the game, and she might have earned some of the loudest cheers of the evening each time she scored.
— Leeds’ Gianna Davis scored a team-high 12 points. She finished four of six at the free-throw line, while the rest of the team finished five of nine.
— Leeds’ Marley Miller knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers at the end of the first half, the second of which she attempted on the go without planting her feet. Miller knocked down a third 3-pointer in the second half to finish with 9 points.
— Leeds’ senior Emma Payne seemed to find another gear in the second half when she scored 5 of her 7 points in the third quarter. She also recorded at least three rebounds and one steal around the same point of the game as she attempted to give Leeds a spark.
Who said
— Rebecca Davis on Woodall: “Tarryn is extemely consistent for us. It is hard for us to run offensively or defensively when she is not on the floor. She is just always where she is supposed to be. … She is our anchor so we count on her a lot.”
— Davis on Rutledge: “We are not rushing her to varsity. But she is ready. So everybody knows about her, everybody has been to the junior high games, they know what she is putting up and there is this anticipation for her joining our program. Her teammates have it, we have it, our school has it, our community has it, but we are letting her mature and we are letting her grow up. We want her to have a good time playing basketball with her peers, but everybody is ready. Everybody is anticipating it. Tonight was a big night for her. I did not want to put too much pressure on her out the gate, so I felt like tonight was the perfect night to get her some minutes.”
— Leeds coach Brian Gulock on Gianna Davis: “Tonight is what we’ve been looking for, consistency. She is very young, she is an eighth grader. So every minute she gets on the floor right now is going to be valuable for her future.”
— Gulock on Payne: “This is her first year back so she is knocking off some basketball rust, but she has had some really big nights for us this year and you could see it tonight. She didn’t finish a couple of them, but she created a lot.”
Next up
— Leeds travels to Briarwood Christian on Monday at 6:15 p.m.
— Moody travels to St. Clair County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.