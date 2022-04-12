Moody Fire Department celebrates 50 years of service

MOODY — The Moody Fire Department was honored during the city council meeting on Tuesday for its 50 years of service to the community.
The council adopted a proclamation officially recognizing the department's work for the city over the last half-century.
According to Fire Chief Larry Horton, who gave a presentation during the meeting, the fire department started in 1972.
“I appreciate all of y’all coming out and helping us celebrate a milestone,” he said. “Obviously, a lot of us in this room weren't here 50 years ago in the fire department, but we’re still proud of where we’re at today, and it's because of what happened 50 years ago that we are here today.”
The Chief gave a brief history of the department during his presentation. He said the forestry service donated their first truck, but later the department bought its first fire truck for merely $21,000. Now, they have three engines, the most recent one purchased in 2018 cost $460,000.
In 1983, MFD brought in their first paid fireman. From there, they continued to grow with additional full-time, paid personnel. Now, they have 15 full-time workers and 10 part-time.
“As we’re here tonight to celebrate 50 years, I was going to think back over the accomplishments,” Horton said. "But we must remember that the commitment and dedication from a group of local volunteers who saw a need and was willing to step up and provide a service to the town of Moody is the foundation that allowed us to be here tonight."