Moody finishes runner-up in the Class 5A, Area 11 tournament

ALEXANDRIA — Moody placed second in the Class 5A, Area 11 softball tournament last week behind Alexandria after defeating St. Clair County and Lincoln. The Blue Devils will advance to the East Central regional tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.
Moody 8, St. Clair 3: Moody clinched its first win of the tournament against St. Clair County High School, whose season came to a close Thursday.
The Saints pulled ahead 3-1 by the top of the fifth, but the Blue Devils rallied with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings to secure the victory.
Brianna Downey led her team with two RBIs in her two appearances at bat. Maddie Barfield also boosted her team with two runs and was 2-for-3 at the plate.
Kendall Trimm and Emma Kile contributed two runs each for the Blue Devils.
Despite the loss, Brooklyn Sertell recorded nine strikeouts for the day for the Saints and notched a home run.
Haileah Hudgins drove in two runs for her three appearances at bat. Kaydence Byers, Aubri Giardina, and Sertell each put up a run for St. Clair.
Alexandria 3, Moody 0: The Blue Devils fell to the Valley Cubs following their victory of St. Clair. Alexandria allowed no runs on three hits while striking out nine.
Trimm recorded two hits for her three appearances at bat while Barfield hit one on the day.
Moody 6, Lincoln 2: After the loss to the Valley Cubs, Moody advanced to the championship game after defeating Lincoln in the elimination bracket.
Moody opened up scoring with three runs in the first inning. The Bears responded with two in the third but were unable to put up any more runs for the remainder of the game.
Hollie Graham led from the circle and struck out five batters for the six innings she worked.
Skylar Black drove in two runs for her three appearances at bat while Kile led her team with two runs.
Charlie Chiasson, Riley Mitchell, Taylor Rogers and Barfield all secured a run each for the Blue Devils.
Alexandria 6, Moody 1: In the final game of the tournament, the Valley Cubs took the crown while the Blue Devils were named the runner up.
Alexandria limited the Blue Devils to one hit for the day. However, a triple by Trimm was enough to put the Blue Devils in scoring position. A sacrifice fly to right field by Barfield gave Trimm the chance to put a point on the board for Moody.
Both teams have will advanced to regional play.