Moody feels minor effects of Zeta

MOODY -- Hurricane Zeta caused major problems throughout Alabama on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Moody suffered only minor damage from the storm's powerful winds, most of which occurred on Moody Parkway.
Alex Cooch, who lives on Moody Parkway, was one of the few who had a large tree fall in his yard during the storm. He said the winds also caused one of his power lines to fall over.
Meanwhile, Detail Your Way, a local car detail service on Moody Parkway, incurred some structural damage from the storm. According to employee Northern Steele, the strong winds caused part of the siding on the shop’s overhead metal canopy to rip off.
Moody police Chief Thomas Hunt said overall, Moody saw few fallen trees and along with some power outages.
According to Hunt, the main storm-related issue the city suffered from was the outage of street lights on Moody Parkway. This outage caused some congestion on the highway throughout the morning.
Hunt said the lights were up and running by 11 a.m.
St. Clair County EMA administrative assistant Tammy Crow said that there were approximately 35,000 reported power outages throughout the county, with trees down in every city. The EMA was still performing damage assessments as of Thursday afternoon.