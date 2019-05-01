The season came to a close for the Moody Blue Devils last week as they lost to the Madison Academy Mustangs 13-3 and 7-6 in the second round of the Class 5A state baseball playoffs.
Madison Academy took an early lead in the first game and the Blue Devils were unable to get back in the game.
A solo home run by Mason Shockley in the second inning cut the Mustang lead to 2-1. Shockley finished the game with two hits, two runs scored and one RBI. Jon White also had two hits, one RBI and one run scored.
Andrew Goodwin took the loss on the mound. He worked four innings and gave up seven earned runs and struck out three.
The second game was much closer, but the outcome was the same, with the Blue Devils falling 7-6.
Mikal Warren drove in three runs for Moody, while Shockley had two hits, scored a run and drove in another. Justin Blankenship was 2-for-3 with a walk and scored a run.
Ayden Burke worked four and one-third innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits. He struck out three. Tyler Miller was the losing pitcher. He worked two and one-third innings, allowing two runs on two hits.
Moody head baseball coach Eamonn Kelly said he was happy with the effort his guys put out during the second round of the state playoffs.
“If a couple of things swing the other way, we are the team playing in the third round,” Kelly said. “But, that is baseball. Madison Academy made all the routine plays, and we didn’t put enough pressure on them. They are a solid baseball team.”
Kelly said he is excited to know that he will have nine juniors coming back next season and that this was a great experience builder for them.
