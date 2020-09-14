Moody falls to Leeds in first game back from quarantine

Moody faced off against Leeds in the Blue Devils’ first game back after being in quarantine for 14 days.
Unfortunately, the happy return ended on a sour note as the Blue Devils fell 55-20.
After giving up two safeties, two touchdowns and a field goal, Moody found itself down 21-0 by the end of the first quarter. However the Blue Devils seemed to find their footing in the second.
A 29-yard touchdown pass from A.J. Wallace to receiver Logan Cole put the Blue Devils on the board, and Moody scored again when Pate Argo blocked a punt and Parker Todd recovered and raced 31 yards for his team’s second TD of the night.
The Green Wave, however, answered with the final touchdown of the half and enjoyed a 28-14 advantage at halftime.
Leeds sealed its win with four straight touchdowns in the third period, pushing the margin to 55-14.
A 30-yard touchdown pass from Wallace to wide receiver Kolby Seymore put one last touchdown on the board for the Blue Devils..
Wallace finished with 147 total yards, which included two touchdown passes. Defensively, Taylor Rothe notched nine tackles for Mooday, while A.J. Madison had six.
The Moody Blue Devils will travel to Center Point this Friday, Sept. 18. Kick is set for 7 p.m.