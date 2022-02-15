Moody falls in sub-regional matchup to Leeds

MOODY — The Moody Blue Devils ended their season after a 44-38 loss to the Leeds in the northeast sub-regional matchup on Tuesday.
Moody previously defeated No. 1 area-seed Alexandria to earn the right to host the sub-regional game. However, the Blue Devils struggled against the Greenwave team.
Moody head coach Chad Bates said he thought his team preserved throughout the season.
“We played really well up until tonight. We just couldn’t hit the shots. Credit to (Leeds’) defense. They played super hard. They pressured us all night and we had our chances, we just didn’t hit them and they did.”
Moody held a slight lead at the end of the first quarter, 7-6. Leeds, however, jumped back to take the lead and pulled away 21-12 by halftime. While Moody looked as though they might close in on the Greenwave, it was a constant game of catchup for the Blue Devils.
Bates said that despite the loss, he felt his team fought hard throughout the matchup.
“We competed and we battled up until the end,” he said. “At the end of the day, they hit the ones that mattered and we didn’t.”
Mason Trimm led the Blue Devils in scoring with 15 points. Davion Dozier followed behind with six.
For Leeds, Tanner Chambers led with 14 points. Josh Ruff also boosted his team 10 points while Jamal Jordan chipped in nine.
This was the final high school game for six of the Blue Devils including Mason Trimm, Tyre Brown, Adam Davis, Morgan Pinkney, Joe Eggemeyer and Dylan Finley.
Leeds will advance to the regional semi-finals at Jacksonville State University on Monday. They will compete against Guntersville for a spot in the finals.