Moody falls in heartbreaking fashion to Corner in overtime, 56-55 (with photos)

MOODY -- Not even some late heroics were enough to help Moody secure a victory Thursday night as Corner escaped town with a 56-55 win.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved up 24 hours due to the threat of inclement weather Friday night.
With Moody trailing 48-41, the Blue Devils worked their way down the field before sophomore quarterback A.J. Wallace threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Logan Cole with 13 seconds left to play, tying the game at 48-all and forcing overtime.
The Blue Devils had the first possession of the extra stanza and scored on the first play, with Wallace connecting with Kolby Seymour for 10 yards and the touchdown and a 55-48 lead.
Corner’s possession came down to fourth-and-goal, when the Yellow Jackets hit pay dirt. Instead of kicking a PAT and forcing a second overtime, Corner went for two points and the win, and got both by successfully converting a quarterback keeper.
“We have definitely shown some signs of improvement on the offensive side of the football. Defensively, it was just a case of them having some big offensive linemen up front and overpowering us there,” said Moody head coach Adam Wallace. “We’ve just got to go back to the drawing board and see what we can do to stop that from happening.”
The Blue Devils found themselves down 27-14 going into the second half but made a quick comeback thanks to a 57-yard catch-and-run by Davion Dozier and a 70-yard touchdown by Wallace. The Blue Devils were 1 of 2 on extra points after those TDs, leaving the game tied at 27-all.
The third period ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Wallace to wide receiver Blaine Burk following a Corner TD, sending the squads into the final quarter of regulation deadlocked at 35-all.
Moody scored its first touchdown of the night on a 37-yard pass from Wallace to Seymour in the first quarter. That was followed by a 17-yard pass from Wallace to Dozier in the second period.
Multiple players had big nights for the Blue Devils.
Wallace recorded 501 passing yards and 112 rushing. He also accounted for seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Seymour recorded 85 yards total yards and three touchdowns. Dozier had 184 yards and two touchdowns.
Cole and Burke each contributed a touchdown for Moody, along with Burke’s 130 yards and Cole’s 102.
Defensively, Taylor Rothe contributed 15 tackles for Moody. Matthew McDonald added 12, and Pate Argo had 10.
Moody will travel to Alexandria to take on the Valley Cubs this Friday at 7 p.m.