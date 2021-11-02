Moody ends its season on a winning record after defeating Springville

SPRINGVILLE — The Moody Blue Devils ended the 2021 season on a high note by defeating county rival Springville 22-13.
The Blue Devils finished with a winning record of 6-4, while the Tigers finished 4-6.
Both teams played their second-string quarterbacks as Springville’s Ashton Frye was unavailable and Moody’s A.J. Wallace was sidelined because of an injury.
During a cold, wet Friday night, turnovers helped determine the final score of the game.
To open the game, the Blue Devils gifted the Tigers a dropped ball that was recovered at their own 1-yard line by Springville’s Alex Cox. Quarterback Asa Morrison used the opportunity to walk the ball right into the Moody end zone for the first touchdown of the game.
Once Moody recovered the ball after a failed fourth-down attempt by the Tigers, quarterback Kolby Seymour found a gap in Springville’s defense to run a 45-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown to tie the game 7-7.
Before the half was over, the Tigers made their way to the 23-yard line with six seconds to play. They tried a field goal, but the ball fell short of the goal post for a tied game going into halftime.
Coming back onto the field, the Blue Devils showed that they came to win as Moody wide receiver Davion Dozer ran the ball back 60 yards on a punt return to put the Blue Devils on the Tigers' 40-yard line. Blaine Burke then took the ball all the way to the 10. Seymour eventually converted a touchdown. A missed extra point put the score 13-7, but still leaving plenty of room for a Tigers comeback.
Coming into the fourth quarter, the game continued to be a battle of fumbles in the pouring rain. The Tigers once again took advantage of a Moody fumble at the 43-yard line and slowly worked their way to the 1-yard line. The ball was once again fumbled, but recovered by Springville. Morrison then ran for another touchdown. A failed extra point evened the score 13-13.
Moody gave a quick response as Burke made another big play and ran the ball from his own 46 to the Tigers' 15 for a 39-yard gain. A touchdown from Burke put the Blue Devils back up 19-13.
Looking to make a quick comeback with little time left to play, Morrison looked to throw the ball down the other side of the field. However, Moody’s Chase Jackson intercepted the ball at the 25-yard line. Similar to the previous play, Seymour looked down the field at Aiden Robinson who successfully caught the long pass and was brought down at the 1-yard line.
However, Springville’s strong defense didn't allow Moody into the end zone, forcing a field goal with less than two minutes to go.
This time, however, kicker Christian Sierra put the game away with a 20-yard field goal for a 22-13 Moody win.