Moody Elementary School holds virtual color run

MOODY -- Moody Elementary School held a virtual 1-mile color run for its students Saturday, Aug. 29, after the initial color run scheduled for March 2020 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participating students were able to pick up their event T-shirts and color packets at the school before the event.
The students were allowed to use any track, as long it covered a 1-mile distance. Once they finished their race, the students were encouraged to throw the colors in the air and on themselves to celebrate crossing the finish line.
The pictures and videos were posted on Facebook by the parents.
Moody Elementary School Principal Lane Cisco said he originally came up with the idea for the event -- held for the first time last year -- to not only raise money for the school, but also to help the kids be active while having fun. The event normally includes both a 5K and a 1-mile fun run.
“We just decided that this would be something that would be really fun to raise money for our kids and also promote good physical health,'' said Cisco.
AMP Strength and Conditioning has been one of the main sponsors for the race over the past two years and was the organization that originally helped MES put together the two races; the 5K color run and the 1-mile fun run.
This year’s event was successful despite being virtual thanks to the sponsors who supported it.The school was able to raise $14,000, almost matching the $15,000 it raised in 2019.
Cisco said Moody Elementary was originally hoping to use the funds to paint the inside of the school. However, due to the pandemic, Cisco said school officials have used the funds to help keep the building clean and sanitized.