Moody Elementary completes finishing touches on new sensory garden

Moody Elementary recently finished up the innovative project of creating a sensory garden for students and faculty members to enjoy for the upcoming school year.
The garden will serve as an outdoor classroom of sorts along with being a place for the students and faculty to enjoy all five senses such as sight, touch and smell through various aspects of the garden.
According to a press release given by the school, the project was funded by the approval of a $9,000 grant from Coosa Valley RC&D and included donations of plants, dirt and mulch from Heath Drake.
According to Moody Elementary assistant principal Jaime Giangrosso, the purchase of supplies began during the spring.
“We won the grant, I wrote it in October, and we got the funding right around Christmas time, but of course building a garden in winter didn’t work so we had to wait and start ordering things in spring and then started it before school got out,” Giangrosso said. “We just completed it over the summer.”
According to the press release, the sensory garden includes multiple raised beds and pots that contain fruits, vegetables, flowers and even some Christmas trees.
Students and faculty will be able to sit in glider rockers, swings and benches to take in the beauty of the garden.
“I am a former P.E. teacher before I was the assistant principal for Moody Elementary, and so I’ve always had that love of connecting outdoors to academics, especially like food, nutritious food to academics,” Giangrosso said. “Knowing that these kids need a place to be able to go and calm down, and several schools have sensory rooms to where you can go in and there are multiple sensory things to play with and use to calm down. We all know that being outside is a different level.”
According to Giangrosso, planning the garden to include all five senses was key for the organizers.
“We specifically bought plants to touch and to smell and to eat, and then to add the hearing elements with wind chimes and water fountains,” Giangrosso said. “We just wanted to make sure that they have the chance to do all of that.”
To ensure teachers are able to use the garden for the occasional class, Giangrosso said they purchased bleachers for the students in addition to the rest of the seating.
“They can track the plants, they can plant things from seeds, they can grow vegetables,” Giangrosso said.
According to Giangrosso, the organizers have already planted vegetables, fruits and wildflowers in addition to purchasing more seeds for the students themselves to plant when they return to school from summer break.
“This is just a unique opportunity that we were able to provide for our kids through this grant, and we just thought it would help on many levels not just with the science, health and physical activity part of it but also with the social, emotional and mental aspect because we all know how those problems have escalated since COVID, especially with children,” Giangrosso said.