Moody council revokes business license of local CBD shop

MOODY -- The owner of a CBD shop in Moody had his business license revoked after being arrested on charges of illegally selling raw hemp and marijuana out of the store.
Patrick A. Leberte Jr., owner of Hemp 205 CBD at 2230 Moody Parkway, was present for a June 22 meeting of the City Council to answer questions and speak on his own behalf.
After the city attorney made a presentation to the council and council members heard testimony from officers involved in the criminal investigation, the municipality’s governing body felt it would be appropriate to revoke Leberte’s license.
“Our business license ordinance has certain specific standards by which a license can be contemplated as having been revoked,” Moody city attorney James Hill III said. “The evidence was that, at best, the licensee did not maintain the requisite licenses from the Department of Agriculture to conduct the business that it was attempting to conduct at the pertinent time.”
Hill emphasized it was not the job of the city attorney’s office to determine whether Leberte was guilty of a crime, but rather, whether he maintained the standards necessary to be allowed to continue conducting his business within the city of Moody.
In the meantime, the Moody Police Department will continue conducting a separate investigation that may lead to additional charges against Leberte, according to the Police Department’s Facebook page.
Leberte was arrested after an investigation was conducted by the Moody Police Narcotics Unit at Leberte’s place of business March 3, according to published reports.
During the search, officers confiscated raw hemp, marijuana, cash and weapons.
Following his arrest, Leberte was placed in the St. Clair County Jail. He eventually posted a $22,500 bond and was released the following day.
