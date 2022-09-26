Moody Council passes budget that includes pay raise

MOODY – The Moody Council and Mayor approved its 2022-2023 budget, including an across the board salary raise for employees.
“We are implementing a 15-step raise,” said Lynn Taylor, the chairman of the finance committee, which hammered out the $29 million budget for the next fiscal year.
“In 1992, the budget was $900,000,” said Mayor Joe Lee. “That’s how much it has changed in the past 30 years.”
Taylor said all employees will see at least a 75-cent raise, although some employees will see more. He said the highest raise is $2.15 an hour.
The city is in financially great shape, according to officials.
Mayor Joe Lee said the city’s budget for next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, and ends Sept. 30, 2023, has changed a lot in the past 30 years.
“We have a great reserve built in,” Lee said.
Taylor said the city currently has more than $8 million in reserve, and officials hope to have close to $10 million in reserve by the end of next fiscal year.
“It helps us when we go to borrow money,” Lee said of the city’s reserve. “We’ve been very fortunate and very conservative.”
Lee said because of the city’s large reserve, the city is able to borrow money at the lowest rates.
“We borrow money cheap,” he said.
Lynn said the council has conservatively spent some reserve money, like the $1.5 million for paving, and the city paid cash for a new fire truck.
Lynn said next year’s budget includes $1.7 million for the annual debt service, funds to pay on bonds the city secured for big capital projects.
The upcoming fiscal year budget also includes $593,000 for capital projects, like repair work on the splash pad, senior center, city hall and the purchase of new vehicles. The bulk of the capital project money will go towards a new radio system, so the city’s first responders can communicate with the county’s central dispatch.
“We’re in pretty good shape, but it hasn’t always been that way,” Lynn said.
In other matters at last week’s meeting, the council:
O Approved $500 for the police department giveaways at Oktoberfest.
O Approved to allow Officer Will Simpson to attend a Taser instructor recertification course at a cost of $375.
O Approved the purchase of two front tires for police vehicle No. 349 from Moody Auto at a cost of $305.
O Approved to allow Chief Thomas Hunt to attend Homeland Security Academy in Glyncoe, Ga., at a cost of $1,000.
O Approved to allow Mike Staggs to attend the Alabama Recreation and Parks Foundation Fall Workshop in Orange Beach, Sept. 27-29 for a cost not to exceed $1,250.
O Approved to renew website hosting and maintenance for next fiscal year with Local Government Corporation at a cost of $2,025.
O Approved to replace a faulty phase monitor on the main A/C unit at a cost of $365 from Tri-Counties Heating & AC, Inc.
O Approved a resolution to set holidays dates, which is the same as last year’s.
O Adopted the 2023 transportation plan pursuant to the Rebuild Alabama Act.
O Approved the annual contract with the St. Clair County Commission for Central Dispatching at a cost of $108,432.
O Approved yearly payment of $6,500 to the St. Clair County Commission for Emergency Management Agency services.
O Approved the annual contract with the St. Clair County Commission for the Drug Enforcement Unit at a cost of $15,000.
O Approved the annual contract with Pell City for use of the animal control facility at a cost of $10,000.
O Approved two special events retail licenses for OH Sherri Pub, a local restaurant and pub.
O Approved to donate $25,000 to Moody High School to help with the cost of the resurfacing of the football field and amenities, infrastructure, ramps, sidewalks, etc.
O Approved to allow Linda Crowe and Ellis Key to attend the AARC Annual Training Conference Oct. 23-26 in Orange Beach. The cost of the conference: $936; hotel $915; mileage and food, $380; for a total cost of $2,232.
O Approved to construct a pad for a garbage bin near city hall at a cost to not exceed $1,800.