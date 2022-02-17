Moody council denies appeal for dangerous animal euthanization

MOODY — A dog owner lost an appeal to the Moody City Council on Feb. 14 that said the owner's two dogs must be euthanized.
During a meeting, the council was presented with an appeal request from a citizen whose dogs were ordered to be euthanized by Moody Police after attacking and killing another smaller dog.
County Attorney James Hill said the city’s Dangerous Animal Ordinance prohibits dangerous animals inside the city limits of Moody. The section applicable to the case states that dangerous animals can be demonstrated by a vicious attack, an unprovoked attack without warning or multiple attacks.
Hill said the officers over the case decided that the two animals in question were in violation of that ordinance, although the defendant had a right to seek an appeal.
Moody police officers presented evidence of the attack via surveillance footage from the victims’ home. While the footage did not show the attack directly as the animals were out of video frame, it showed the three dogs leave the frame to go onto the porch. After many moments, the two bigger dogs left the porch as the owners’ friend retrieved them.
Once gone, the smaller dog was seen leaving the porch exhibiting signs of injury. The owners of the small dog, who were present at the meeting, said they took it to the vet where it later died.
The couple of the deceased dog said this was not the first time the two dogs got out and attacked someone else’s dog. They also emphasized that children under the age of 2 live on the same street that are about the same size that their dog was.
The owner of the other two dogs said he did not know why both dogs had to be euthanized since it was not apparent whether one or both dogs attacked the victims’ dog.
After hearing from everyone, the council voted unanimously to reject the appeal. Hill said the euthanasia is scheduled for Feb. 22 and the offender will have until then to continue seeking an appeal through the circuit court.