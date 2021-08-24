Moody council approves hazard pay, possible vaccine incentives for city employees

MOODY — The Moody City Council has approved the compensation of city employees in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic during its regular meeting Monday.
This includes hazard pay and possible incentives for getting the vaccine if not already. Both will be paid through American Rescue Funds and not taxpayer funds.
The council approved what it referred to as “premium pay” for city employees who have not only helped navigate each respective department during the pandemic, but have faced certain risks likewise. This will amount to a one-time payment of $2,000 per employee
City Attorney James Hill said the American Rescue Plan specifically authorizes premium pay for city employees and other essential workers who have not been compensated for working throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our employees are forced largely to work regardless of the circumstances to ensure the continued operations of government,” Hill said. “This act and these funds specifically authorize us to compensate them for those additional risks and those additional services they provided.”
The attorney added all city employees have continued to serve the citizens of Moody while other industries have not been able to do so.
The resolution was approved unanimously by the council.
The council also considered a resolution offering vaccine incentives for employees who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
While the resolution was originally to be voted on in an earlier special called meeting, the council put the brakes on the idea. It eventually came to the conclusion to consider the resolution contingent upon a supporting opinion from Attorney General Steve Marshall.
The resolution passed with a 4-1 vote. If Marshall shows support for the resolution, each city employee who gets the vaccine will receive $500.
In other matters, the council:
—Recognized the new Moody Chamber of Commerce ambassadors;
—Approved fire pump monitoring from Automatic Fire Systems at a cost of $550;
—Approved the purchase of Akron Intake Valves for fire truck No. 4 from NAFECO at a cost of $5,000;
—Approved the purchase of two front tires and alignment for police car No. 357 from Velcan at a cost of $410.57;
—Approved the annual payment to the Virtual Academy for police training;
—Purchased Citizen Police Academy shirts from Big Daddy Stitches at a cost of $480;
—Renewed the yearly school resource officer job posting to run through Aug. 2022;
—Approved the donation of $500 to Moody High School for the inaugural season of the girls flag football team and $500 to the boys and girls varsity soccer teams;
—Adopted an ordinance to maintain the existing form of government within the city;
—Approved the 2021-22 contract with the St. Clair County Commission for central dispatching at a cost of $103,268.76 and for the Emergency Management Agency at a cost of $3,250;
—Approved the city of Moody holiday resolution;
— Adopted the 2022 transportation plan pursuant to the Rebuild Alabama Act;
—Approved $3,000 to be allotted to the chamber for Oktoberfest expenses;
—And, authorized a grant up to $50,000 for each Moody school with the St. Clair County Schools system for the purpose of mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.