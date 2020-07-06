Moody council approves $8,000 worth of improvements for Police Department

MOODY -- The Moody City Council during a recent meeting approved $8,000 for remodeling at the Moody Police Department..
“It's a budgeted Item,” Moody City Clerk Tracy Patterson said.
Patterson said the renovations are part of a $10,000 item on this year's Capital Improvements budget. He said $2,000 for other improvements to the Police Department had already been approved by the council.
“It's kinda just a small overhaul,” Patterson said, adding that $8,000 does not go very far when looking at remodeling.
Patterson said the money will go towards taking out old carpet and replacing it with new flooring. He said the project will also involve some work on drywall.
Another aspect of the project will include upgrades to lights within the building. Patterson said many lights are still fluorescent and not LED. He said the renovations will replace those with the newer lights.
Patterson said due to the limited scope of the project, the improvements would likely not be seen as anything to major. He said the real purpose of the project was to bring the department’s building up to a more modern standard.
“It's just bringing it up to speed,” Patterson said, “It will be better than it is.”
In other matters, the council:
Approved the purchase of Bubble Cup Foam Nozzles from Darley Fire Equipment for a cost of $1,000;
Approved the purchase of Inline Foam Eductor from Darley Fire Equipment for a cost $750;
Approved purchasing medical supplies from the Fire Department for $5,500 from Boundtree Medical;
Approved purchase for drugs for use by the Fire Department for $500 from St Vincent’s St Clair;
Approved changing the classification of firefighter Chris Hall to captain. This will be a change in hourly rate to $15.29. He will be replacing Hunter Knight as the captain on “A” shift;
Approved the purchase of 1,940 feet of 1.75-inch and 5-inch fire hose to replace the hose that failed its service test for a cost of $11,000 from Bull Dog Hose Company;
Approved the purchase of new tires for patrol car 348 from Vulcan for $651.63;
Approved the purchase new tires for patrol car car 333 from Vulcan for $614.32;
Approved the yearly ammunition purchase for the Police Department with a bid from Gulf States of $5,074;
Approved the purchase of new tires for patrol Car 347 from Vulcan for $57;
Approved replacing a laptop for the Park and Recreation Department for $589.60 from ALW Technologies;
Approved repair of the air conditioning unit at the Civic Center for $1,235 by Tri Counties Heating and Air;
Approved the plan for the July 11 city fireworks for a cost of $10,000;
Approved a recommendation to give $5,050 to the Moody Miracle League from the Council Seat 2 Discretionary Council Seat Fund as per Ordinance M2016-10-24B;
Approved adopting Ordinance M2020-06-22 related to flood damage prevention;
Approved adopting Ordinance M2020-06-22A, setting the qualification fees for the 2020 municipal election;
Approved Resolution R2020-06-22 appointing City Clerk Tracy Patterson as the election manager for the 2020 municipal election;
Approved Resolution R2020-06-22A appointing poll workers for the 2020 municipal election;
Approved Resolution R2020-06-22B setting poll workers compensation for the 2020 municipal election;
Approved Resolution R2020-06-22C supporting an Alabama Department of Transportation project that will involve pavement rehabilitation on Interstate 20 from the Jefferson County line to 0.87 mile east of Kelly Creek Road;
Approved promotion of a patrol lieutenant;
Considered accepting a K-9 for the Police Department from IK9 Inc.; and
Approved revocation of the business license for Hemp 205 Inc. following a public hearing.