Moody council approves $6.55 million police station

MOODY — The Moody City Council approved $6.55 million in funding for the long-awaited new police station.
The council approved a bond issue of $5 million along with ARP and other city funds not to exceed $1.55 million.
According to Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt the police department will be transitioning from about a 3,500- to 4,000-square foot space to roughly an 18,000-square foot facility.
The two-story building will have multiple features including a crime lab for investigators, media rooms, training center and a gym for officers to workout before or after their shifts.
“It’s just going to have new, up-to-date technology,” Hunt said.
The police chief said during the meeting that the project has been a long time coming for his department.
“I appreciate (the council) very much for that. Our officers will be very appreciative and the city is going to be proud of this new police department that’s built,” he said.
Hunt added that the old building was not built with the intention of being a police station, but was rather the old Moody City Hall built in 1980. Hunt said the city has simply outgrown it.
“At the time it was given to us it was perfect,” he said. “But we’ve grown so much, we’re up to 31 officers now and, unfortunately, we're just busting at the seams in the small building.”
The new police department will be where the current one is now by city hall and is projected to be open by January 2024.
In other matters, the council:
—Revoked a business license for selling tobacco without a tobacco license;
—Approved the purchase of police case management envelopes in the amount of $340;
—Approved a payment to the St. Clair County Commission for the transport of two deceased bodies at a cost of $1,100;
—Renewed the yearly ProQuest Heritage Quest online for the Moody Library in the amount of $1,128.26;
—Approved a walk-through metal detector purchase for the Municipal Court at a cost of $4,641;
—Approved to advertise and hire for new public works employees;
—Approved the purchase of AFFF Form 25 Gal at a cost of $650 and two sets of turnouts at a cost of $10,000 for the fire department;
—Approved the purchase of T-shirts for the 50th Anniversary of the Fire Department at a cost of $2,000;
—Approved the purchase of medical supplies for the fire department at a cost of $1,000;
—Approved the repairal of a 2006 Ford Expedition at a cost of $1,200;
—Approved the purchase of pickleball equipment for the civic center in the amount of $1,485.84;
—Approved for the senior center to spend $100 a month for an accredited senior fitness instructor;
—Adopted an updated animal control ordinance;
—Approved the city audit and;
—Agreed to sponsor the Miracle League 5k run at a budgeted cost of $5,000.