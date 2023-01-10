Moody Council approved agreement to bring family entertainment center to city

The City Council approved an agreement Monday night to bring a multimillion dollar family entertainment center to Moody.
“We are looking forward to opening a state-of-the-art entertainment center customized to the interest of the local citizens,” said Shafiq Samji, the project’s developer and operator. “Moody is a fast-growing community with incredible potential, and we believe this project is a perfect fit.”
Mayor Joe Lee said the 60,000 square feet family entertainment center will have a 16-lane bowling alley, trampoline park, a soft surface recreation area for young children, snack bar or concession area, and other associated attractions.
He said the family entertainment center is not expected to open until 2024.
“We’ve been working on this for a long time, the past two years,” he said. “There’s been a lot of work put into this.”
Officials said the 6.7 acre commercial site along Carl Jones Road, near Village Drive, where the developer would build the family entertainment center, is owned by the Moody Commercial Development Authority, but that property would transfer over to developer/operator.
Lee said the City/CDA is being reimbursed $1.2 million for the property through the city’s new 6-percent entertainment taxes that the new development will generate.
“Most times private retailers and developers choose where they are going to locate. On this occasion the City’s CDA owns the property, which gave us a say in what would locate on the site,” Lee said. “This is a project both the citizens and our council have wanted to see in our community. People expressed a desire to see more family entertainment options during our recent community input session for the city's comprehensive plan, Moody at the Crossroads. We listened and hope this will be the anchor for a larger, master planned entertainment district.”
According to officials, the $10 million project is estimated to generate $35,000 a year in tax revenues for local schools, $35,000 to the county, and about $200,000 in sales/entertainment taxes annually for the City of Moody.
“Mr. Samji has a number of successful business ventures in St. Clair County and Shelby County,” said St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon. “He also has experience in the family entertainment sector, and we look forward to supporting the city in another successful project.”
The family entertainment center is expected to employ about 50 workers.
Officials said the family entertainment center will also improve the quality of life for Moody residents, while promoting and stimulating economic growth.
“It will help us promote the rest of the property there,” Lee said, adding that he hopes the city can recruit other businesses and restaurants on property adjacent to the family entertainment site.
The project development agreement the Council approved at Monday night’s council meeting is between the city, the Moody Commercial Development Authority, the developer, Signature Developments, LLC, and operator, Starz Events, LLC.