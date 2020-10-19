Moody council amends ordinance for the control, regulation of donation sites

MOODY -- The Moody City Council during its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 12, discussed amending an ordinance regarding the regulation and control of public collection and donation sites.
According to city attorney James E. Hill, the ordinance would set regulations related to nuisance control, maintenance and the cleanliness of each site. It would also address certain safety and security issues related to these types of structures, such as preventing the use of mobile collection structures.
“Some collection structures are pretty large, (and) people have a tendency, or at least an ability, to physically stand on them or in them,” Hill said.”Utility trailers, mobile equipment, etc.exacerbate these risks. So, we precluded the use of such inherently mobile collection structures.
“If a collection structure is legally placed in the city, it certainly may not need to meet all the building codes, but it should be of such a nature that the general public doesn’t fear for their safety when accessing the same.”
Hill said this ordinance is a positive step for the city and its residents.
The council unanimously approved amending the ordinance.
In other matters the council:
Approved a request from the Public Works Department to repair the power take-off stub on a Kubota Tractor from Talladega Tractor: Cost $1,800;
Approved a request from the PWD to purchase a new Massey Ferguson ML5710 Tractor and side arm mount boom mower from Coblentz Equipment. Cost: $109,043.72;
Approved a request from the Parks and Recreation Department to purchase a sewer/grinder pump repair from Plumb One emergency plumbing for the Moody City Park fieldhouse restrooms. Cost: $2.375;
Approved a request from police Chief Thomas Hunt to purchase new tires and brakes for vehicle unit 344 from Moody Auto. Cost $868.76;
Renewed the annual ProQuest subscription for the Fold3 - Library Edition database for ancestral histories for October 2020 - September 2021 as a budgeted item for the Doris Stanley Memorial Library. Cost: $1,151.90;
Approved a request from fire Chief Larry Horton to purchase a hose rack from Sean’s Welding. Cost: $1,400;
Approved a request from Horton to purchase medical supplies from Bound Tree Medical. Cost: $1,000;
Granted an alcohol license for retail beer and table wine sales at the Circle K store at 2110 Moody Parkway and;
Granted an alcohol license for a restaurant liquor license for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at 2003 Village Drive.