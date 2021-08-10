Moody council adopts new ordinance addressing loitering issues

MOODY — During its regular meeting Monday, the Moody City Council adopted an ordinance to address issues related to loitering on city property.
The concern was brought up by the Director of Parks and Recreation Mike Staggs who worked with City Attorney James Hill to come up with a solution.
Hill emphasized that the main concern was that public places such as the children’s playground, ball park and civic center be utilized for its intended use.
“Typically speaking, there’s a reason these places are in existence — to an extent that somebody is just there and not using these (places) for their specific purpose, they’re just loitering and causing problems,” Hill said. “(This ordinance) gives our law enforcement the ability to walk up to somebody and say, ‘Hey, this is not appropriate.’”
He added, “It primarily gives our law enforcement a mechanism to try to address problems before they get out of hand.”
The new ordinance passed states that any individual cited for loitering can face up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.
In other matters, the council:
—Held a public hearing regarding a possible amendment to a zoning ordinance pertaining to home occupations and special exception uses. The request will be considered during the council’s regular meeting Sept. 13;
—Approved a purchase of medical supplies from Boundtree Medical at a cost of $1,500;
—Approved a purchase of uniforms for the fire department from Sew Nice at a cost of $1,000;
—Approved an annual pump test on the fire pumps from Automatic Fire Systems at a cost of $1,400;
—Approved the replacement of two fire alarm supervisory switches for the Moody Civic Center;
—Renewed the participation in Camellia New for purchases of eBooks along with a maintenance fee for the next year at a coast of $3,000;
—Adopted an ordinance authorizing the issuance of taxable general obligation warrants for series 2021-B, refunding the general obligation warrant bond from 2014 and for series 2021-A, refunding the GOW from 2012;
—Adopted a resolution expressing official intent to issue a GOW to refund existing indebtedness and pay or reimburse the cost of capital equipment;
—And, approved to have the limestone precast band around the civic center cleaned and treated for mildew, painted with concrete stain and a coat of clear stain applied by Clapper Restoration at a cost of $4,250.